People who recovered from COVID-19 encouraged to donate blood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—People who recovered from COVID-19 can potentially help other New Mexicans with the virus.
Vitalant is asking COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma.
Dr. Liz Rosenbaum, Vitalant's medical director, said the blood service provider partnered with local hospitals to get the plasma to COVID-19 patients who need it.
People who want to donate have to meet a strict timeline. They have to be symptom free for 28 days before donating. However, antibodies could go away in the months following.
"It's thought that the antibodies persist for several months after somebody has had COVID, but we don't know exactly for how long," Rosenbaum said.
Determining whether a person's blood takes weeks.
After a person donates blood, a separate blood sample is sent to a reference lab.
Rosenbaum said a person's time and blood is not wasted if they don't have antibodies. It will be used for other patients, she said.
