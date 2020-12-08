People who recovered from COVID-19 encouraged to donate blood

"It's thought that the antibodies persist for several months after somebody has had COVID, but we don't know exactly for how long," Rosenbaum said.

Determining whether a person's blood takes weeks.

After a person donates blood, a separate blood sample is sent to a reference lab.

Rosenbaum said a person's time and blood is not wasted if they don't have antibodies. It will be used for other patients, she said.

Click here to make an appointment to donate blood with Vitalant

