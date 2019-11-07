People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous

There has also been calls of shots fired over the last two months.

“People have had to duck and cover,” Silva said.

APD officials said the department runs bullet casings through their system. They say they’ve had success in linking fingerprints of the casings to other crimes.

The city is also in the process of implementing shot spotter technology, which will allow them to pinpoint where guns were fired.

Neighbors said they would like to see APD increase patrols or add a substation to the area.