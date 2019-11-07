People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous | KOB 4
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous

Joy Wang
Updated: November 07, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 09:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Four Hills are concerned for their neighborhood.

 “I feel concerned for the neighbors,” said Diana Silva.  “I feel that some day somebody might get hurt, somebody might get killed.”

The Albuquerque Police Department confirms that officers responded to a crash on Tuesday.

The car was left behind after hitting a mobile home.

There has also been calls of shots fired over the last two months.

“People have had to duck and cover,” Silva said.

APD officials said the department runs bullet casings through their system. They say they’ve had success in linking fingerprints of the casings to other crimes.

The city is also in the process of implementing shot spotter technology, which will allow them to pinpoint where guns were fired.

Neighbors said they would like to see APD increase patrols or add a substation to the area.


