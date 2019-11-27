Permits on sale to harvest Christmas trees on federal land | KOB 4
Permits on sale to harvest Christmas trees on federal land

Permits on sale to harvest Christmas trees on federal land

The Associated Press
Updated: November 27, 2019 07:38 AM
Created: November 27, 2019 07:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Christmas tree permits are now available at Bureau of Land Management offices around New Mexico.
    
Federal land managers say the $5 permits will be sold in Albuquerque, Socorro, Taos, Farmington and Santa Fe through Dec. 24.
    
For the Rio Puerco and Taos areas, Christmas tree harvesters are able to purchase a permit online.
    
Only piñon and juniper trees are available for harvest as Christmas trees on BLM lands.
    
When transporting a tree taken from BLM public land, officials say the permit must be attached to the tree.

For more information, click here.

