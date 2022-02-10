Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2022 07:06 PM
Created: February 10, 2022 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a serious crash that happened on the northbound I-25 Paseo del Norte off-ramp Thursday evening.
Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one occupant was ejected from the vehicle. According to APD, that individual was taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
The Paseo del Norte ramp will be closed during the investigation.
