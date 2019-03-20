Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side | KOB 4
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side

Joshua Panas
March 20, 2019 10:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed in a late-night crash on Albuquerque's West Side.

Police say the crash, between two vehicles, occurred at McMahon and Sweat Dreams around 10 p.m.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Police are expected to investigate at the intersection for much of the night.

Created: March 20, 2019 10:52 PM

