Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 12:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police closed the intersection of Arenal and Don Aragon, West of Coors, to investigate a possible crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.
According to police, a person was found dead at the scene and they appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
No additional information has been released by authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
