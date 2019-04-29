Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection

Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 12:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police closed the intersection of Arenal and Don Aragon, West of Coors, to investigate a possible crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

Advertisement

According to police, a person was found dead at the scene and they appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 29, 2019 12:31 PM
Created: April 29, 2019 07:58 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Advertisement




NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
DOT starts DWI super blitz ahead of Cinco de Mayo
DOT starts DWI super blitz ahead of Cinco de Mayo