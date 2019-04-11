Police: Subject found dead inside a car in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police: Subject found dead inside a car in southeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
April 11, 2019 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a death in southeast Albuquerque Thursday.

Officers were called to the area near Central and Eubank just after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found a person dead inside a vehicle.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have any information on a suspect and have not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 11, 2019 07:13 AM
Created: April 11, 2019 06:22 AM

