Police: Subject found dead inside a car in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
April 11, 2019 07:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a death in southeast Albuquerque Thursday.
Officers were called to the area near Central and Eubank just after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found a person dead inside a vehicle.
According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Police do not have any information on a suspect and have not yet released the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
