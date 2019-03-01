Person of interest in murder of teen boys to remain in jail | KOB 4
Person of interest in murder of teen boys to remain in jail

Joshua Panas
March 01, 2019 12:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge ordered Stephen Goldman, 19, to be held in jail pending trial for shooting out of a vehicle and armed robbery.

In court documents, Goldman is named a named as a person of interest in the murders of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero.

However, he has not been charged in the case.

During Friday's pre-trial detention hearing on the unrelated charges, a detective said up to five people are connected to the death of the teen boys.

Lateef and Romero were reported missing in December. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave on the mesa, west of Rio Rancho.

Authorities had said the boys were involved in a drug deal.

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 01, 2019 12:56 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 12:55 PM

