Person of interest named in connection to bodies found at Sunport

Updated: March 09, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: March 09, 2021 03:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police cconfirmed authorities are searching for Sean Lannon in connection to the four bodies that were found at the Albuquerque Sunport Friday.
Lannon is currently wanted out of New Jersey for questioning in connection to a homicide that occurred on March 8.
The prosecutor's office in New Jersey believes Lannon may be in a 2018 blue Honda CR-V, which has a New Jersey registration U71JXG.
They believe he was last seen in Camden, New Jersey on March 8.
Lannon is considered armed and dangerous.
