Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Colton Shone
July 08, 2019 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was reportedly stabbed at the 7-Eleven in Nob HIll Monday morning.
"There was blood everywhere, puddles of blood,” said Jaime Galindo, a nearby business owner.
Galindo said there’s still a lot of shady activity in the area despite more police patrols.
"It's over the top and needs to change," he said.
Galindo said he is liquidating his nearby business, partially to get away from the crime in this area.
Hazmat crew member Amy Torrez said they're called out to areas along Central to wash away blood about once a week.
“I think that, obviously, there's crime everywhere and Central gets the biggest plunk because there's just more people, but, I mean, we do Northeast Heights clean up too. We do all over the city."
