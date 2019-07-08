Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store

Colton Shone
July 08, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was reportedly stabbed at the 7-Eleven in Nob HIll Monday morning.

Advertisement

"There was blood everywhere, puddles of blood,” said Jaime Galindo, a nearby business owner.

Galindo said there’s still a lot of shady activity in the area despite more police patrols.

"It's over the top and needs to change," he said.

Galindo said he is liquidating his nearby business, partially to get away from the crime in this area.

Hazmat crew member Amy Torrez said they're called out to areas along Central to wash away blood about once a week.

“I think that, obviously, there's crime everywhere and Central gets the biggest plunk because there's just more people, but, I mean, we do Northeast Heights clean up too. We do all over the city."

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: July 08, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: July 08, 2019 03:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Advertisement




Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
CYFD to expand access to child care
CYFD to expand access to child care