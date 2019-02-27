Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
February 27, 2019 02:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Simon Drobik said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Wyoming and Central and found a woman with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead.
Drobik did not say if they know who the shooter is or if there have been any arrests.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: February 27, 2019 02:59 PM
Created: February 27, 2019 02:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved