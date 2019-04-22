Person shot in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home | KOB 4
Person shot in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home

KOB Web Staff
April 22, 2019 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was shot near 98th Street and Tower Monday afternoon.

Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are trying remove the suspect from a home near the 700 block of Terracotta, according to Drobik.

People are asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Updated: April 22, 2019 04:31 PM
Created: April 22, 2019 04:26 PM

