Person shot in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home
KOB Web Staff
April 22, 2019 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was shot near 98th Street and Tower Monday afternoon.
Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are trying remove the suspect from a home near the 700 block of Terracotta, according to Drobik.
People are asked to shelter in place.
