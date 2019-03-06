Person shot in SW Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
March 06, 2019 08:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque.
Police said they received a call about a person who was possibly shot around 7:20 p.m.
When they arrived in the area of Unser and Arenal, they found a person with a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The shooter has not been caught.
