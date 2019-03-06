Person shot in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Person shot in SW Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
March 06, 2019 08:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque.

Police said they received a call about a person who was possibly shot around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived in the area of  Unser and Arenal, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The shooter has not been caught.

