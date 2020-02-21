Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 21, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 09:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at Effingbar and Grill.
Police said they responded to a call about a person possibly being shot around 8 p.m.
Officers arrived and discovered an individual who appeared to have been shot. That person died on the scene.
Several people are being detained for questioning, according to police.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company