Person shot, killed at bar in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 21, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 09:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at Effingbar and Grill.

Police said they responded to a call about a person possibly being shot around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and discovered an individual who appeared to have been shot. That person died on the scene.

Several people are being detained for questioning, according to police.


