Petition seeks medical marijuana for ailing household pets

The Associated Press
Created: November 21, 2019 06:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is considering whether to extend its medical cannabis program to dogs with epilepsy and people with attention deficit disorder.
    
Petitions for new qualifying medical conditions have been filed with the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board at its upcoming meeting in December. The Department of Health withheld the names of petition sponsors.
    
One petition cites recent studies in veterinary medicine to suggest authorization of cannabis for animals coping with seizures. Cannabidiol derived from hemp or marijuana already is widely marketed for pets.
    
Another petition would allow marijuana for attention deficit-hyperactivity, anxiety disorder and Tourette’s syndrome.
    
New Mexico’s medical cannabis program has opened its doors to nearly 80,000 patients who cope with conditions from cancer to HIV. A large majority are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or severe chronic pain.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

