Petroglyph National Monument damaged after visitors move, stack hundreds of rocks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Petroglyph National Monument damaged after visitors move, stack hundreds of rocks

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 25, 2021 05:28 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large area of the Petroglyph National Monument was damaged by visitors earlier this month.

More than 300 stacked rocks called "cairns" were recently found by park neighbors on June 17 and reported to park staff.

Officials said creating cairns can damage archaeological sites and increase damage from erosion.

“We ask that our visitors please respect these sacred landscapes and refrain from moving or stacking rocks, and practice ‘Leave No Trace’ principles when visiting the monument,"  Petroglyph National Monument Superintendent Nancy Hendricks said. "Moving, stacking, or making shapes out of rocks is a form of vandalism and will impact every visitor who comes after.” 

Investigators are looking for whoever made them. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the park at (505) 899-0205.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque