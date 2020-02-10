PFAS chemicals found in Clovis public drinking water system | KOB 4
PFAS chemicals found in Clovis public drinking water system

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 10, 2020 12:01 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 11:47 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. — EPCOR, the company that owns the public drinking water system in Clovis, has conducted testing for 21 PFAS chemicals in its production wells. PFAS were found in 10 of the 82 wells, according the company.

Those 10 wells were immediately taken out of service.

Beginning in the 1960's, the Air Force used a foam with polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to combat fires containing jet fuel. Over time, the PFAS foam seeped into the ground and the chemicals mixed with nearby water sources. 

The U.S. Environmental protection Agency (EPA) has not established a drinking water limit for PFAS. However, the wells that contained PFAS were under the Lifetime Health Advisory limit established by the EPA. 

“We are working diligently across state agencies and with local officials to ensure public health and drinking water resources are protected,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. “This is our number one priority.”

