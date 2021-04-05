Phase 2 begins: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Phase 2 begins: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Phase 2 begins: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 05, 2021 07:38 AM
Created: April 05, 2021 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is starting Phase 2 of vaccine distribution. All New Mexicans 16 years and older will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.

The state health department will continue to prioritize vaccine invitations for Phase 1A, New Mexicans 75 years and older, and New Mexicans 60 years and older with a chronic condition.

For more information, click here.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Phase 2 begins: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Phase 2 begins: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
APS welcomes students back for in-person learning
APS welcomes students back for in-person learning
APD initiates homicide callout after man was found dead in NW Albuquerque
APD initiates homicide callout after man was found dead in NW Albuquerque
2 girls found safe following Amber Alert
Adelina Lujan & Abri Lujan
Serious accident near Taos closes NM Highway 68
Serious accident near Taos closes NM Highway 68