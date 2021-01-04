Phase 2 construction begins on Unser

Besides completely replacing the pavement, Hull said ADA compliant curb ramps and more road markings will be placed.

However, with crews mainly working on the road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., KOB 4 asked the mayor what it meant for nearby businesses already hurt by the pandemic.

“We (city employees) literally went out and walked and went door to door on each business to talk to the business managers, to talk to the businesses owners who work with them on how we can work together to make sure that this project is not only successful for the city, but successful for the businesses,” said Hull.

He doesn’t want businesses to hurt, however, Hull added this is the best time to act.



“Based on the numbers we're receiving as far as traffic counts, this is the optimal time to do this road because traffic counts — because of COVID — are way down,” he said.

The mayor said low traffic counts could help speed up construction.

People can keep tabs on the project’s progress. The City of Rio Rancho will have bi-weekly virtual updates. The first one is on Jan. 25. It starts at 10 a.m.

