Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Marian Camacho
February 27, 2019 08:39 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.
According to BCSO, scammers are calling citizens pretending to be with the Sheriff's Office seeking sensitive information or payment for a warrant.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they will never call citizens to inform them of a warrant or request personal information or a form of payment.
Anyone concerned they may have been falsely contacted should call BCSO at 505-798-7000 immediately.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 27, 2019 08:39 AM
Created: February 27, 2019 08:36 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved