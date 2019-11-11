Pigeon problem forces family to move

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A vacant home overrun with pigeons caused one family to move out of the state after the bird waste started to make them sick.
"That area has just become caked up with feathers and dead pigeons and pigeon waste and it blows into my yard and into my house if I open the window that faces that house,” said Andrea Sutphin.
Sutphin said the pigeon problem became too pervasive after their neighbors moved out of the now vacant home.
"My granddaughter suddenly has developed some respiratory problem and is now on a CPAP machine,” she said.
Doctors are not positive how Sutphin’s granddaughter got sick, but they did send Sutphin a letter saying birds are an environmental trigger.
"I don't want to go back there and I don't know where else to go,” she said.
KOB 4 reached out to Safeguard Properties, the officials who manage the vacant building. They would not tell reporters who they manage the building for, but said neighbors can call their customer service if they have any issues.
Sutphin said she is hoping someone will chase off the birds so she can come back to the Duke City.
"I had to run away because I thought I was going to lose my mind."
