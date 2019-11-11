Pigeon problem forces family to move

Doctors are not positive how Sutphin’s granddaughter got sick, but they did send Sutphin a letter saying birds are an environmental trigger.

"I don't want to go back there and I don't know where else to go,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to Safeguard Properties, the officials who manage the vacant building. They would not tell reporters who they manage the building for, but said neighbors can call their customer service if they have any issues.

Sutphin said she is hoping someone will chase off the birds so she can come back to the Duke City.

"I had to run away because I thought I was going to lose my mind."