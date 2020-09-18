Piglets found roaming in an Albuquerque cemetery | KOB 4
Piglets found roaming in an Albuquerque cemetery

Grace Reader
Updated: September 18, 2020 10:58 PM
Created: September 18, 2020 09:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – You never know what you'll run into when you're on the job. That was the case for Animal Welfare when they were called in to round up some piglets that didn't belong.

"It's a fun part of the job. It keeps it interesting," said Thomas Romero, field supervisor at Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

They were called out to capture the adorable duo near Menaul and Edith after receiving calls from concerned witnesses.

Romero said wrangling the piglets was quite the enterprise.

"Piglets can be fairly quick and hard to catch. Bigger pigs can be quick at times but the little piglets are the quicker ones," Romero said.

After a bit of chasing, they were able to get the pair into custody.

"Kind of grab 'em by the hind legs and then pull them close to you and scoop them up," he said.

The piglets spent the rest of the day at the West Side Animal Shelter before being reunited with their owner and crying wee, wee, wee all the way home.


