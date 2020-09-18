Piglets found roaming in an Albuquerque cemetery

"Piglets can be fairly quick and hard to catch. Bigger pigs can be quick at times but the little piglets are the quicker ones," Romero said.

After a bit of chasing, they were able to get the pair into custody.

"Kind of grab 'em by the hind legs and then pull them close to you and scoop them up," he said.

The piglets spent the rest of the day at the West Side Animal Shelter before being reunited with their owner and crying wee, wee, wee all the way home.