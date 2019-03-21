Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County

“The reason why we know that is because a couple of the coyotes are marked with this duct tape," said Elisabeth Dicharry with WCASW.

The group is vocal against coyote killing contests which are legal in New Mexico.

However, that could change if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs SB 76. The bill, if approved, would ban coyote killings and make it a misdemeanor.

"It does not prohibit the killing of coyotes to protect livestock or even prohibit coyote hunting,” said Dicharry.

Even though she’s against the killing contests, Dicharry admits they’re not illegal but, according to her, dumping the coyotes like the ones she found is.

"There's nothing here that could cause for someone to kill coyotes unless it's for fun and games,” she added.

The governor has until April 5 to sign the legislation. Otherwise, it will be pocket vetoed.

