Pilot in deadly hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Pilot in deadly hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 21, 2021 10:11 PM
Created: September 21, 2021 09:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has confirmed new details about the pilot in New Mexico's deadliest hot air balloon crash.

The crash happened at the end of June. While the National Transportation Safety Board has not ruled what caused the crash, KOB 4 has authenticated a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that shows the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, had marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash that killed all four of his passengers.

The Meleski family released a statement saying they are evaluating a copy of the toxicology report and asking for privacy.

This is a developing story. On Wednesday, we will hear from a balloonist safety advocate that first helped expose the pilot's toxicology report — and have much more on the far-reaching impacts of these new details on ballooning in New Mexico and nationwide.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage
Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022
Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022