Pilot in deadly hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 21, 2021 10:11 PM
Created: September 21, 2021 09:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has confirmed new details about the pilot in New Mexico's deadliest hot air balloon crash.
The crash happened at the end of June. While the National Transportation Safety Board has not ruled what caused the crash, KOB 4 has authenticated a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that shows the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, had marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash that killed all four of his passengers.
The Meleski family released a statement saying they are evaluating a copy of the toxicology report and asking for privacy.
This is a developing story. On Wednesday, we will hear from a balloonist safety advocate that first helped expose the pilot's toxicology report — and have much more on the far-reaching impacts of these new details on ballooning in New Mexico and nationwide.
