Pilot in deadly hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has confirmed new details about the pilot in New Mexico's deadliest hot air balloon crash.

The crash happened at the end of June. While the National Transportation Safety Board has not ruled what caused the crash, KOB 4 has authenticated a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that shows the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, had marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash that killed all four of his passengers.