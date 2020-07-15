Pilot makes emergency landing after engine failure, no injuries reported

VAUGHN, N.M. — New Mexico State Police responded to a report of a downed aircraft Wednesday morning. Authorities said the small plane was found in an open field south of Vaughn, New Mexico.

The pilot and his wife, both in their 70s, were found uninjured and safe. According to the Vaughn Fire Chief, the pair said the plane was experiencing engine failure. The experienced pilot did not activate the landing gear – which allowed them to slide safely.