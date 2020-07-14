Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing | KOB 4
Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing

File photo of two F-16 Fighting Falcons taking off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base File photo of two F-16 Fighting Falcons taking off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base |  Photo: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson

The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 08:55 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 08:43 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force base officials say the pilot of an F-16C fighter jet successfully ejected and suffered only injuries when the single-engine aircraft crashed while landing at the base in southern New Mexico.

Officials said a board of officers will investigate the crash that occurred Monday evening.

The pilot’s identity was not released and the statement provided no additional details about the circumstances of the crash.

To read the statement, click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

