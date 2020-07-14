Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing

Photo: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson|
Photo: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson|
The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 08:55 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 08:43 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force base officials say the pilot of an F-16C fighter jet successfully ejected and suffered only injuries when the single-engine aircraft crashed while landing at the base in southern New Mexico.
Officials said a board of officers will investigate the crash that occurred Monday evening.
The pilot’s identity was not released and the statement provided no additional details about the circumstances of the crash.
