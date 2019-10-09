Pilots get the green flag for Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
KOB Web Staff
October 09, 2019 07:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the fourth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly a little after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Pilots from around the globe will be participating in the Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension, which will be followed by competition flying and a Chainsaw Carving Demonstration.
Updated: October 09, 2019 07:35 AM
Created: October 09, 2019 06:31 AM
