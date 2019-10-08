Pilots get the green flag for fourth day of Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
Pilots get the green flag for fourth day of Balloon Fiesta

KOB Web Staff
October 08, 2019 07:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the fourth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

The Double Ascension will be followed by competition balloon flying at 8 a.m. 

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 08, 2019 07:22 AM
Created: October 08, 2019 06:22 AM

