Pilots light up balloons for first Balloon Glow

"Yeah. It's almost like it's a balloon festival or something. It's crazy yeah. It's cool to see people are interested in something a little off the beaten path like hot air balloons,” said Justin Baris from Denver.

Pennsylvania resident Dave Callis said the Balloon Fiesta has always been on his bucket list.

"Well we like the west and have known about this for years and tried to tie it all in—checked that off because it looked really neat,” Callis said.

Although most balloons stayed grounded this morning, local businesses like Native Café said they stayed busy all throughout the day.

"As you can see, it stays busy. It just keeps on coming,” said Ronda Lovato with Native Café. “Rush never stops and that's what keeps us going. Just keep working and working."

The first day of the Balloon Fiesta wrapped up on a high note with a successful Balloon Glow.

"Well this has been a bucket list of mine. We're actually a flight crew spending the night here so we picked this trip to come do this. So yes, it's amazing and it's our only night so it's going to rock,” said Balloon Fiesta first-timer Josh Wilson.

The weather is supposed to be clear for Sunday’s Mass Ascension at 7 a.m.