Pilots receive green flag for final day of Balloon Fiesta

KOB Web Staff
October 13, 2019 07:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –The green flag is up for the final day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots were cleared to fly around 6:30 a.m. 

Hundreds of balloons will fill the sky over the city. 

KOB 4 will have live coverage of the Farewell Mass Ascension. Click here to watch the live stream.

