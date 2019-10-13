Pilots receive green flag for final day of Balloon Fiesta
October 13, 2019 07:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –The green flag is up for the final day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots were cleared to fly around 6:30 a.m.
Hundreds of balloons will fill the sky over the city.
