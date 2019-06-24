Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Marian Camacho
June 24, 2019 08:11 AM
ARABELA, N.M. - Fire officials are expected to give updates tonight on the Pine Lodge Fire that's burning near Arabela, NM. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 7,898 acres.
Sunday, firefighters worked to protect structures and create a fire control line at the fire's edge. Additional crews are expected to arrive in the Capitan area today to assist in firefighting efforts.
Fire officials expect the blaze to spread in a northwesterly direction as winds are predicted out of the southeast.
NM State Road 246 remains closed from Capitan to Roswell in addition to all trail systems and Forest Service Roads within the closure area. Click here for closure information.
Tonight's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Capitan Traylor Gymnasium.
