Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres | KOB 4
Advertisement

Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres

Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres

Marian Camacho
June 24, 2019 08:11 AM

ARABELA, N.M. - Fire officials are expected to give updates tonight on the Pine Lodge Fire that's burning near Arabela, NM. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 7,898 acres. 

Advertisement

Sunday, firefighters worked to protect structures and create a fire control line at the fire's edge. Additional crews are expected to arrive in the Capitan area today to assist in firefighting efforts.

Fire officials expect the blaze to spread in a northwesterly direction as winds are predicted out of the southeast.

NM State Road 246 remains closed from Capitan to Roswell in addition to all trail systems and Forest Service Roads within the closure area. Click here for closure information.

Tonight's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Capitan Traylor Gymnasium.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 24, 2019 08:11 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Advertisement




Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Veterans invited to court resource day
Veterans invited to court resource day