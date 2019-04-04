Pitcher Perfect: Governor signs bill to help breweries

Devore helped spearhead the legislation which was sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart and Rep. Javier Martinez.

"Our state government wants to support local businesses. These are locally owned breweries that employ local people and they associate with other local businesses and charities so it's a win-win for everybody,” said Chris Jackson, editor for Dark Side Brew Crew, a website that covers the state’s craft beer scene.

SB 413 also makes it cheaper for breweries to produce beer.

Under the current law, a company is taxed 41 cents for every gallon it produces.

Starting in July, breweries will be taxed 8 cents per gallon on the first 30,000 barrels and 28 cents per gallon for 30,000 to 60,000 barrels.

“That’ll help breweries increase the number of jobs – they’ll be able to put more back into the breweries from the profits they make from the sale of beers,” said Jackson.

The new law will take effect on July 1, 2019.