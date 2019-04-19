Pizzeria focuses on employing differently-abled workers

"Behind us, you know, we have individuals who have never had jobs before, who never had opportunities, that are currently running our pizza line during a buffet time on Friday," said Nathan Winham with Restoration Pizza. "It's our busiest Friday of yet so I think that's pretty incredible."

Customers can watch their pizza made from scratch, in house. The pizzeria was spearheaded by Bosque Brewery, with an initiative to give back to the community to by creating a place to gather, eat, drink and laugh.