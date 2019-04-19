Pizzeria focuses on employing differently-abled workers
Joy Wang
April 19, 2019 06:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Restoration Pizza opened just over a week ago, but it's already packed. The people behind the business say that's because a lot of the customers believe in their message.
"Behind us, you know, we have individuals who have never had jobs before, who never had opportunities, that are currently running our pizza line during a buffet time on Friday," said Nathan Winham with Restoration Pizza. "It's our busiest Friday of yet so I think that's pretty incredible."
Customers can watch their pizza made from scratch, in house. The pizzeria was spearheaded by Bosque Brewery, with an initiative to give back to the community to by creating a place to gather, eat, drink and laugh.
Their company is collaborating with local agencies and hires differently-abled workers. Currently, there are 80 employees.
"Ultimately what we want is for other companies and other businesses to look at the model that we've partnered up with and be able to replicate that," Winham said. "They're being treated as equals, they're being treated as people. Just the same as everybody else is."
Updated: April 19, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: April 19, 2019 04:23 PM
