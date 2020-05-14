Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Starting Saturday, churches in New Mexico will be allowed to operate at 10% capacity.
"I think it's going to be very difficult, just to be candid. Ten percent is almost like nothing," said Joseph Bunce, executive director of the Baptist Convention of New Mexico.
Bunce said their churches, which include Sagebrush and Hoffmantown, run themselves - and they operate like a support network.
"It's going to be very hard for churches - because what it's going to do is put churches in a situation - what do you do - do count people off and tell everybody else to go home," Bunce said.
Sagebrush, which serves close to 14,000 people in their different campuses, is not making major changes.
"At this point, we're going to remain with our services online," said Sagebrush spokesperson Eric Williams. "We have not made a decision to reopen."
However, other churches are preparing to open their doors.
"At all of our campuses we have decent sized auditoriums - so our main campus can seat over 2600 - plus we have other auditoriums on the campus," said Daniel McCabe, the pastor at Legacy Church.
Pastor McCabe said they've closed off rows of seating, and prepared other rooms in the church to stream the service - in efforts to keep hundreds of people socially distanced.
"So, we're getting all those prepared and ready so that we can serve as many people as possible - as long as their willing kind of spread out for us - we'll be willing to serve them and make sure that they're kept safe," Pastor McCabe said.
Pastor McCabe added that he disagrees with the governor's decision to allow up to 25% capacity at retail stores, but only 10% at churches. He feels they should, at least, be treated equally.
