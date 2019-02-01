Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District | KOB 4
Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District

Joy Wang
February 01, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The District 6 Coalition is working to give abandoned homes a makeover so they can be put on the market.

Scott Hughes, with UNM’s Geospatial and Population Studies Department, is applying for a grant to identify the properties and other issues in the area.

“It can be housing, it can be health issues, it can be early childhood, it can be transportation issues, economic development,” said Hughes. “We chose to go ahead and focus initially on the International District because of those issues that are very prevalent there.”

Homewise, a nonprofit organization, will then find out who owns the properties, rehabilitate the homes and sell them to future homebuyers.

“You become part of the neighborhood, you have more eyes on the street. The crime goes down, the values go up,” said Elena Gonzales, director of Albuquerque operations for Homewise.

