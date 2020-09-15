Plan to remove colonialism monuments in Santa Fe stalls

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The fate of monuments linked to Spanish colonialism and violence against Native Americans in Santa Fe remains unclear months after the city's mayor called for their removal.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission has yet to form and two monuments still stand but are surrounded by plywood.
Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement the City Attorney’s Office is reviewing unspecified “legal issues” involved with the statues and monuments.
Earlier this year, a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was taken down on the eve of a planned protest over fears it would spark violence.
