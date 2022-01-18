Plant count increases ahead of New Mexico marijuana sales | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Plant count increases ahead of New Mexico marijuana sales

Plant count increases ahead of New Mexico marijuana sales

The Associated Press
Created: January 18, 2022 11:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have doubled the number of marijuana plants that licensed growers can cultivate as the state prepares for recreational sales to start this spring.

Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson said Tuesday that increasing the plant count makes sense "to ensure that everyone can maximize the benefits of a thriving cannabis industry.”

However, some in the industry are concerned that the change is too little and too late to meet demand because of the time it takes to put infrastructure in place and for plants to grow.

The state has issued 30 new producer licenses so far and has renewed licenses for 34 existing medical cannabis producers.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Out-of-state couple warns others after car is broken into at Albuquerque hotel
Out-of-state couple warns others after car is broken into at Albuquerque hotel
AFR identifies victim in fatal Monday morning fire
AFR identifies victim in fatal Monday morning fire
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for running Navajo Nation Missing Persons Updates
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for running Navajo Nation Missing Persons Updates
Some New Mexico families scramble as schools switch to remote learning
Some New Mexico families scramble as schools switch to remote learning
White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)