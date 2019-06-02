Planting seeds: From baseball diamond to community garden

"There's a lot of joy just seeing people bite into a fruit or a vegetable that they've never seen before," he said. "There's something good about sharing food with people."

Leyva has spent the past two years working to make the garden a reality. He wants some of the food harvested to go to local food banks to help people with food insecurities.

To him, it's more than just sharing the food.

"A lot of challenges with my family, with my daughter, my brothers, with addiction, and with my parents, they were getting sickly and elderly," he said. "My sanctuary was the garden."

That's why he wants to share the experience with others. Their official kick-off will be June 22, with a groundbreaking ceremony from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

The community garden has a goal of raising $10,000 for the 3-acre project. To donate, click here.

For more information about the garden or to get involved, visit their website or email semillasyjardines@gmail.com.