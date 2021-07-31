Plastic bag ban returns to Albuquerque Aug. 1

Spencer Shacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque will be reinstating their plastic bag ban starting Sunday, Aug. 1.
In an effort to reduce waste in the city, plastic bags will be banned once again, like they were before the pandemic. Some shoppers are more ready than others.
“I wasn’t aware the ban was going back into effect but I’m not surprised, and yes I am prepared,” said Kathleen Hardy, a shopper.
Most stores in the city will no longer be able to hand out plastic bags to customers, not even for a fee.
“I’ve been prepared since the last ban, I figured it better be safe than sorry,” Vicente Alirez, a shopper.
But stores said they have a plan for the bags they already have in stock. Stores like John Brooks said they will use their extra plastic bags behind the scenes or send them to stores outside the city.
“I have them right next to my front door, that way whenever I’m leaving they are there as a reminder,” said Alirez.
