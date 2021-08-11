Playgrounds remain a concern for New Mexico school districts

Guidelines on page 25 of the New Mexico Public Education Department's COVID-19 toolkit, state:

"It is recommended, but not required, that unvaccinated individuals wear masks outdoors when participating in outdoor play, recess, and physical education activities."

Some schools said they are going beyond those guidelines.

“We are providing regular reminders to students about how to remain COVID-safe on playgrounds and in classrooms, including demonstrations of what six feet of social distance looks like,” said a spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

The school said they will also try to keep students moving during recess to avoid unnecessary congregation.