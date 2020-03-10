Plummeting stocks & coronavirus: Financial expert advises people to wait it out

White suggested a few things for the average New Mexican to consider.

“There are actually three things that individuals have to do here in New Mexico— and I really mean this—don't panic, don't make decisions based only off that emotion, that fear, because that's what's happening in the stock markets,” White said.

The second tip White offered was to be vigilant and stay informed. Thirdly, it all comes down to patience.

“Just be rational and logical in your decision making and the third is to remember this too shall pass—that this uncertainty will get better,” White said. “In the long run this will not be the end of the world and that this is going to be something that will be very difficult over the next year or so and it's going to cause a lot of stock market fluctuations, a lot of questions about people's 401K and their retirement plans, but as long as you focus on that long term, on those long term benefits, this shouldn't affect those things.”