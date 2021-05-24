PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Assorted outages were reported across southwest Albuquerque Monday morning.
At around noon, PNM reported that more than 18,000 customers are without power.
However, by 1 p.m., less than 30 customers were without power.
PNM reported there were 25 outages at one point, with four outages due to maintenance. The cause of most of the outages remains under investigation.
According to Albuquerque Public Schools, 11 schools were impacted by the outages.
