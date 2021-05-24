PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley | KOB 4

PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley

PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 24, 2021 01:04 PM
Created: May 24, 2021 11:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Assorted outages were reported across southwest Albuquerque Monday morning.

At around noon, PNM reported that more than 18,000 customers are without power.

However, by 1 p.m., less than 30 customers were without power.

PNM reported there were 25 outages at one point, with four outages due to maintenance. The cause of most of the outages remains under investigation.

According to Albuquerque Public Schools, 11 schools were impacted by the outages.

To see PNM's outage map or report an outage, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest man for allegedly murdering his wife
Albuquerque police arrest man for allegedly murdering his wife
Beloved priest killed in crash in South Valley
Beloved priest killed in crash in South Valley
APD launches homicide investigation in southwest Albuquerque
APD launches homicide investigation in southwest Albuquerque
PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley
PNM: 18,000 without power in SW Albuquerque, South Valley
APS Board to finalize budget for next year
APS Board to finalize budget for next year