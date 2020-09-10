PNM: 3,000 still without power after strong summer storm

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to PNM, there are about 350 outages leaving over 3,000 people without power as of Thursday morning.
At the same time Wednesday, there were over 15,000 people without power due to the strong winds that uprooted trees and snapped utility poles. PNM crews have been working around the clock to get things back up and running.
PNM does not have a current estimate for restore times since each job may take at least 4 to 5 hours – and even more if a power pole has caused damage to the other poles and wires around it. In order to keep PNM crews and customers safe, it cannot be rushed.
"We will work tirelessly until power is completely restored for all customers," PNM spokeswoman Meagan Cavanaugh said.
Winds in Albuquerque peaked at over 70 mph at the Sunport Tuesday evening.
