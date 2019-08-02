PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals | KOB 4
Advertisement

PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals

PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals

Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 12:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM is teaming up with the ABQ BioPark to help feed the animals at the zoo, only plant eaters of course.

Advertisement

The utility will be donating branches for the animals at the zoo to graze on. Those tree trimmings will be delivered via PNM's Browse Trailer. 

“We take pride in our relationship with the BioPark and have enjoyed being able to help support the facility and its mission in many different ways,” said Todd Fridley. “This is just one more creative way that the two of us can continue to work together to benefit the community. We appreciate everything that they do to educate and inspire the people in Albuquerque.”

PNM officials say the company has been able to help support the BioPark through grant money and volunteer hours over the years. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: August 02, 2019 12:48 PM
Created: August 02, 2019 11:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigates two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigates two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
New businesses set to open at plaza near Coors and Montaño
New businesses set to open at plaza near Coors and Montaño
Advertisement




Albuquerque police investigates two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigates two deadly shootings within hours of each other
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers target PNM customers
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers target PNM customers
Felony charges re-filed against ex-New Mexico tax chief
Former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla sits in state District Court on June 7.
PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals
PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals
Lobo Alert issued on overnight shooting
Lobo Alert issued on overnight shooting