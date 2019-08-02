PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals

The utility will be donating branches for the animals at the zoo to graze on. Those tree trimmings will be delivered via PNM's Browse Trailer.

“We take pride in our relationship with the BioPark and have enjoyed being able to help support the facility and its mission in many different ways,” said Todd Fridley. “This is just one more creative way that the two of us can continue to work together to benefit the community. We appreciate everything that they do to educate and inspire the people in Albuquerque.”