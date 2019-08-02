PNM, BioPark kick off partnership to help feed the animals
Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM is teaming up with the ABQ BioPark to help feed the animals at the zoo, only plant eaters of course.
The utility will be donating branches for the animals at the zoo to graze on. Those tree trimmings will be delivered via PNM's Browse Trailer.
“We take pride in our relationship with the BioPark and have enjoyed being able to help support the facility and its mission in many different ways,” said Todd Fridley. “This is just one more creative way that the two of us can continue to work together to benefit the community. We appreciate everything that they do to educate and inspire the people in Albuquerque.”
PNM officials say the company has been able to help support the BioPark through grant money and volunteer hours over the years.
The ABQ BioPark and @PNMtalk are pleased to announce a new program to help feed animals at the Zoo. ??????#ABQBioPark #PNM #BrowseTrailer pic.twitter.com/DyZA0CsPLW— ABQ BioPark (@abqbiopark) August 2, 2019
