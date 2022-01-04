PNM extends deadline for COVID-19 financial relief program | KOB 4

PNM extends deadline for COVID-19 financial relief program

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 04, 2022 11:56 AM
Created: January 04, 2022 11:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM announced Tuesday the deadline for their COVID-19 customer relief fund has been extended.

The new deadline is March 31, 2022, for the program that is helping eligible customers pay down their past-due bill.

According to PNM, there is $13.2 million past due and 40,000 New Mexico customers are behind on their bill with an average bill of around $322. 

The program began in 2020 and has given out $7.9 million in financial assistance to more than 15,000 customers.

To apply, call 855-364-2950, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You must have proof of your household income, copies of each household member's ID and a copy of your past-due bill when you formally apply. 

More information is available by clicking here


