PNM extends program to help customers struggling to pay electric bills

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 04, 2021 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM's COVID-19 Customer Relief Fund provides help to families, small businesses and nonprofits struggling to pay their electric bills. The funding was slated to end in December, but PNM has announced the program will be extended through the end of March. 

“We chose to extend the deadline of this assistance program because pandemic hardships are not over just because 2020 is over,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources president and CEO. “PNM is here to help customers that are behind on their PNM bill and this program will provide much-needed financial relief for so many people still searching for a lending hand.”

The deadline to apply is now March 31. Once an application is approved and processed, the new balance will be reflected on the next PNM bill. 

How to receive help from the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund: 

  1. Gather verification of household income
  2. Copies of identification for all household members
  3. A copy of your past-due PNM bill
  4. Apply by calling PNM at (855) 364-2950 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. 

For more information about eligibility requirements, click here


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

