PNM extends program to help customers struggling to pay electric bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM's COVID-19 Customer Relief Fund provides help to families, small businesses and nonprofits struggling to pay their electric bills. The funding was slated to end in December, but PNM has announced the program will be extended through the end of March.

“We chose to extend the deadline of this assistance program because pandemic hardships are not over just because 2020 is over,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources president and CEO. “PNM is here to help customers that are behind on their PNM bill and this program will provide much-needed financial relief for so many people still searching for a lending hand.”