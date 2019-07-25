PNM issues warning about storm safety hazards
Marian Camacho
July 25, 2019 10:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - With monsoon season upon us, PNM is dishing out some tips to residents on how to stay safe during a storm and avoid potentially dangerous situations.
Officials say it's important to properly plan for extreme weather using the following tips:
- Do not touch downed or sagging power lines, and consider them, and anything touching them, energized and dangerous. Stay as far away as possible and immediately contact PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766).
- Prepare an outage kit with water, non-perishable food, flashlights, a first aid kit, a small radio, important documents, cash, and batteries. Be sure that all members of your household, including anyone who may need medication or medical devices, children, and/or pets are provided for when preparing your outage kit.
- Storms may blow tree branches or other objects into power lines. Never attempt to remove anything from the lines. Stay away and call us at 888-DIAL-PNM.
- For additional safety tips, visit PNM.com/safety
PNM officials also want residents to understand what happens when the power goes out and crews get to work.
Crews always ensure the scene is safe before assessing the damage and starting restoration work. Officials also want to remind residents that different parts of neighborhoods may be on separate circuits, so not all circuits are restored at the same time.
Power outages can be reported and monitored here, or by calling 888-DIAL-PNM.
