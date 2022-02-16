PNM: More than 25,000 without power across Albuquerque metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM is reporting several outages around the metro. They said this is not related to the fire west of Rio Rancho, but it is likely caused by the wind.

At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, PNM reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power. There have been several power hits at the Albuquerque International Sunport, UNM, The Pit, and Presbyterian.