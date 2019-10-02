PNM preps first responders in case hot air balloon hits power lines
Brittany Costello
October 02, 2019 07:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With the Balloon Fiesta less than a week away, PNM officials are prepping first responders to know what to do in case a balloon hits a power line.
“Preparedness is always key, as any of these first responder groups know,” said PNM spokeperson Meaghan Cavanaugh.
During the 2018 Balloon Fiesta, a hot air balloon hit a power line in Bernalillo causing a power outage. Everyone made it out safely.
“This event is really important to host so we all know how to be prepared and ready to respond and how we all work together in the incident that a balloon were to hit a power line,” Cavanaugh said.
Ray Bair with the Balloon Fiesta board of directors said encountering a situation like this might be a first for some first responders.
“The first responders are extremely well trained people, however maybe they haven't experienced a balloon situation,” Bair said.
Not only do fire crews have to be aware of power lines, but pilots have to keep a careful watch too.
“Power lines typically get involved in every flight and they usually occur as we make approaches to landing,” Bair said.
“Obviously we hope for an incident free Balloon Fiesta,” Cavanaugh said.
But if an accident happens, rest assured that PNM is doing what they can to prevent the worst from happening.
