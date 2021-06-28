PNM project to potentially cause delays on Lomas near UNM Hospital

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 28, 2021 08:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Those who drive along Lomas near UNM Hospital might want to rethink that route this week.
Lomas is expected to have several lane closures this week, and at times may be completely closed due to a PNM project.
PNM line crews will be working to relocate a 3,000-foot section of transmission line to support UNMH as they build a new hospital tower.
The project is expected to last through July 2, with work being done between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
It will impact Lomas between Yale Boulevard and Stanford Drive.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company