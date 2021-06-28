PNM project to potentially cause delays on Lomas near UNM Hospital | KOB 4

PNM project to potentially cause delays on Lomas near UNM Hospital

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 28, 2021 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Those who drive along Lomas near UNM Hospital might want to rethink that route this week.

Lomas is expected to have several lane closures this week, and at times may be completely closed due to a PNM project.

PNM line crews will be working to relocate a 3,000-foot section of transmission line to support UNMH as they build a new hospital tower.

The project is expected to last through July 2, with work being done between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

It will impact Lomas between Yale Boulevard and Stanford Drive.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

'Bucket list' balloon ride was gift to APS assistant principal who was moving to another school
Susan & John Montoya were in the hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque.
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
Airman from Albuquerque dies at military base in Qatar
Willis after taking command of the 210th Red Horse Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base.
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash